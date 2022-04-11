Bantering Points: 4/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks chatted with Chris Kreider about being back in the playoffs for the first time in five years after skating in them in each of his first six seasons (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that with a playoff berth officially locked in, the Blueshirts have set their eyes on winning the Metropolitan Division (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that getting home ice advantage via a top two divisional finish is another goal the Rangers are looking to achieve (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- The Seattle Kraken agree to a three year entry level contract with forward Matty Beniers, the #2 overall pick if the 2021 NHL Draft (TSN)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- As the Winnipeg Jets fade from the playoff picture, their effort as of late has been consistent with that of a team that’s been going through the motions for a long time (Sportsnet)
