Game #75: New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Open Thread

After coming up short against the Carolina Hurricanes and ceding ground in the divisional race last night, the Rangers are back in action looking to rebound tonight. Another Metropolitan Division clash is on the docket tonight, as New York will play the final game of its season series with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Having earned regulation wins in the first two games against the Flyers and clawing back from a late third period deficit in the third meeting on April 3rd, Gerard Gallant’s squad has already secured a victory in the season series. Even with the Flyers going through the motions at this point, the Blueshirts still need to fight to earn every standings point possible in order to stave off Pittsburgh and attempt to climb back into the race for a division title.

Player to Watch: Alexandar Georgiev

With tonight’s contest being the back end of a back to back set, Georgiev will get the start in goal after Igor Shesterkin started yesterday’s affair. Georgiev has struggled to the tune of an .894 save percentage this season, but put forth a strong effort in his most recent outing by stopping 20/21 shots against the New Jersey Devils. Facing yet another bottom feeder of the Metropolitan Division, look for Georgiev to give his team a boost tonight.

Enjoy the game!