Game #76: Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After disposing of the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, the Blueshirts are back home for an Original Six matinee matchup with the Detroit Red Wings. Today’s meeting will be the third and final one of the season series, with the winner claiming the overall victory in the three game set. The Red Wings came into Madison Square Garden and earned a 3-2 shootout victory in February, while the Rangers went into Detroit in March and emerged with a 5-4 overtime victory, leaving the teams 1-0-1 against each other.

A win for the Rangers will pull them into a tie for 1st place in the Metropolitan Division with the Carolina Hurricanes, at least temporarily. Carolina plays in Colorado later tonight, so that tie could be broken as soon as today, but that won’t stop Gerard Gallant’s squad from going all out to secure the two points on the table this afternoon.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

Lafreniere sat out against Philadelphia as a healthy scratch, but will be in the lineup again tonight, Look for him to make his presence felt in his return to the lineup today.

Enjoy the game!