Bantering Points: 4/17/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, DET 0 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For the second consecutive game, the Rangers shut their opponent out and had a young phenom score a pair of goals, with Igor Shesterkin and Alexis Lafreniere leading the way this time around (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that while the two points the Blueshirts earned yesterday were much needed, Kaapo Kakko’s injury put a damper on the mood even after a resounding win (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristan Jarry has been ruled out on a week-to-week basis with a lower body injury that his feared to be a broken bone in his foot (Pensburgh)
- Elliotte Friedman casts doubt on the recently released report that cleared Donald Fehr of any intentional wrong doing throughout the Kyle Beach sexual assault case (Sportsnet)
- The Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two year, entry level contract with forward Wyatt Bongiovanni that will begin next season (TSN)
