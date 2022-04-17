 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 4/17/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v New York Rangers Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 4, DET 0 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: For the second consecutive game, the Rangers shut their opponent out and had a young phenom score a pair of goals, with Igor Shesterkin and Alexis Lafreniere leading the way this time around (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that while the two points the Blueshirts earned yesterday were much needed, Kaapo Kakko’s injury put a damper on the mood even after a resounding win (NY Post)

Around the NHL:

  • Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristan Jarry has been ruled out on a week-to-week basis with a lower body injury that his feared to be a broken bone in his foot (Pensburgh)
  • Elliotte Friedman casts doubt on the recently released report that cleared Donald Fehr of any intentional wrong doing throughout the Kyle Beach sexual assault case (Sportsnet)
  • The Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two year, entry level contract with forward Wyatt Bongiovanni that will begin next season (TSN)

