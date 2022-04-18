Bantering Points 4/18/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker sees the recent shutouts posted by Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin as proof of the markedly improved team defense as of late (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that Kaapo Kakko’s injury could force Gerard Gallant to shuffle up his depth chart for the short term (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson examines how the Blueshirts and Hurricanes stack up with six games remaining, including one against each other (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff believes that even though it’ll be their first playoff appearance since 2017, the Rangers are primed to make noise once the post season begins (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of a lower body injury that forced him to leave Saturday’s contest in Colorado (TSN)
