Rangers vs Jets: Rangers Extended Shutout Streak to Three Games

The New York Rangers continue to roll as they picked up their third consecutive win by shutout with tonight’s 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Ryan Strome and Adam Fox each scored for the Rangers as they overwhelmed the Jets in the offensive zone, while Igor Shesterkin took care of everything else at the other end.

1st Period

No scoring.

2nd Period

Ryan Strome (18) - Mika Zibanejad (50) & Artemiy Panarin (69) PPG - 15:57

The #NYR open the scoring off the rush with a goal from Ryan Strome. Mika Zibanejad nets his 33rd primary assist, landing him 13th in the league. Artemiy Panarin's secondary is his 69th assist of the szn, tying Johnny Gaudreau in all situation helpers. pic.twitter.com/NLieG8WHBG — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 20, 2022

With no scoring through the first 35 minutes of play, the Jets gave the Rangers a huge opportunity with a late second period power play. The Rangers moved the puck very well for a majority of the power play, but it would be a chance off of the rush that ended up in the Jets’ net. Artemiy Panarin and Mika Zibanejad worked a beautiful passing play entering the offensive zone, and it created a mini 2-on-1 rush down low. Zibanejad was able to find Ryan Strome driving the net with his stick on the ice, and Strome deflected the puck under the crossbar to give New York the lead.

3rd Period

Adam Fox (11) - Artemiy Panarin (70) & Andrew Copp (31) - 11:47

Adam Fox adds to the #NYR lead, another helper for Artemiy Panarin pic.twitter.com/r2PSRvXJ8N — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 20, 2022

Just past the halfway mark of the third period, the Rangers doubled up their lead courtesy of Adam Fox. Artemiy Panarin went full Harlem Globetrotter on the Winnipeg Jets in the offensive zone, and after numerous chances he finally moved the puck to Adam Fox. Fox stepped into the middle of the ice with space, and tossed a shot on goal with traffic in front of the net. The screen in front by Ryan Strome caused some trouble for Eric Comrie and the puck sailed into the top corner of the net to make it a 2-0 game.

Ryan Strome (19) - Andrew Copp (32) & Chris Kreider (23) - 19:27

With the Rangers holding onto a two-goal lead late in the game, Winnipeg pulled their goaltender in an effort to jump back into the game. However, the Rangers were able to make a great defensive play and Ryan Strome iced the game with his second goal of the night.

It was another strong performance by the Rangers, even though they did give up several high quality chances in their own zone. Igor Shesterkin was solid once again, and it was the first time since 1973 that the Rangers picked up three straight shutouts. Following tonight’s win, the Rangers will have a scheduled off day tomorrow before returning to action on Thursday night against the New York Islanders.