Bantering Points: 4/2/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Islanders v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYI 3, NYR 0 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: As per usual, the Rangers were unable to solve Semyon Varlamov en route to a shutout loss against the Islanders (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks notes the challenges Ryan Raves has faced in going from a 4th line regular to one of multiple options Gerard Gallant has to deploy for only two spots (NY Post)
  • Brooks also relays word from coach Gallant about his squad’s sub-par effort last night (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s home defeat (LoHud)
  • Brendan Azoff suggests reuniting Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko once Kakko is back in the lineup (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

