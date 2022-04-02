Bantering Points: 4/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYI 3, NYR 0 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: As per usual, the Rangers were unable to solve Semyon Varlamov en route to a shutout loss against the Islanders (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes the challenges Ryan Raves has faced in going from a 4th line regular to one of multiple options Gerard Gallant has to deploy for only two spots (NY Post)
- Brooks also relays word from coach Gallant about his squad’s sub-par effort last night (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s home defeat (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff suggests reuniting Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko once Kakko is back in the lineup (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- Shayna Goldman examines the current contenders to take home the Rocket Richard trophy (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...