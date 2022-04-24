Bantering Points: 4/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: BOS 3, NYR 1 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The lack of Andrew Copp and Filip Chytil was too much for the Blueshirts to overcome as the team was on the losing end of this Original Six contest (CBS)
- Mollie Walker saw yesterday’s defeat as something of a wake up call for the Blueshirts after spending their last handful of games beating up on non playoff teams (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that the friendship between Adam Fox and Boston’s Charlie McAvoy was put aside yesterday as the pair ended up in a scrum together (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s matinee defeat (LoHud)
- Tom Castro argues that how far New York goes in the playoffs will ride on Alexis Lafreniere’s performance (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple believe$ that if ye$terday’$ performance i$ indicative of anything, the Ranger$ can’t afford any more injurie$ to their forward$ once the playoff$ begin (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz makes the case for the Minnesota Wild to do whatever is necessary to keep Kevin Fiala in the fold beyond this season (NBC Sports)
- The Seattle Kraken agreed to an entry level contract with prospect Ryker Evans (TSN)
