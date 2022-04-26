Kreider wins Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award

Prior to tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers veteran winger Chris Kreider was named the recipient of this year’s Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award. If you’re a Rangers fan, you know what this award means not just to the team but to the entire city. It is the franchise’s most significant internal award and carries a great deal of weight and history.

The winner is chosen each year by the fans. And this year the Garden Faithful chose Kreider in recognition of the best season of his career and one of the most impressive goal-scoring seasons in franchise history.

Your 2022 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award Winner:



Christopher James Kreider.

The Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award presented by Northwell Health is awarded annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

The Past 5 Winners of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award

Adam Fox, 2020-21

Mika Zibanejad, 2019-20

Mika Zibanejad, 2018-19

Henrik Lundqvist, 2017-18

Mats Zuccarello, 2016-17

This is Kreider’s 11th season with the Rangers (and 12th year as a Ranger, he debuted in the 2012 playoffs) and his first time winning this award. He is now the third player on the current roster to earn this honor and the first New York Rangers draft pick to bring home the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award since former captain Ryan Callahan won it for the fourth time in 2012-13.