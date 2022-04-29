Bantering Points: 4/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights the need for the Blueshirts to get as healthy as possible ahead of the playoffs (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even though they’re locked into the #2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers will have some say in who ends up at #3 and faces them in the first round of the playoffs (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano lists the ten most valuable Rangers from the regular season (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones names three players that will need to step up for the Blueshirts once the postseason begins (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Los Angeles Kings’ forward Dustin Brown announced his retirement from the league following the conclusion of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (TSN)
- Rory Boylen poses four questions the Vegas Golden Knights must answer after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien saw that the Florida Panthers clinched their first Presidents Trophy in franchise history (NBC Sports)
