Bantering Points: 4/29/22

By Jack McKenna
Washington Capitals v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights the need for the Blueshirts to get as healthy as possible ahead of the playoffs (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that even though they’re locked into the #2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers will have some say in who ends up at #3 and faces them in the first round of the playoffs (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano lists the ten most valuable Rangers from the regular season (LoHud)
  • Rachel Nones names three players that will need to step up for the Blueshirts once the postseason begins (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Los Angeles Kings’ forward Dustin Brown announced his retirement from the league following the conclusion of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (TSN)
  • Rory Boylen poses four questions the Vegas Golden Knights must answer after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien saw that the Florida Panthers clinched their first Presidents Trophy in franchise history (NBC Sports)

