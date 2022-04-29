Rangers Announce Team Awards

With the 2021-22 regular season on the verge of conclusion, the New York Rangers have announced their team awards for the year. After Chris Kreider was appropriately recognized for his great season on and off the ice with the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award and the inaugural Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award on back-to-back nights, some additional members of the team have received deserved recognition for their seasons.

Shesterkin Named Team MVP

Igor Shesterkin, unsurprisingly, has been named the Team MVP for 2021-22.

M - V - SHESTERKIN.



Congrats, Shesty!

The 26-year-old netminder has had a season for the ages and appears to be the favorite to win this year’s Vezina Trophy for best goaltender in the league, and might even get some Hart Trophy (league MVP) consideration as well. Since he likely will not appear at all in the Rangers’ final regular-season game Friday night against the Washington Capitals, his regular-season statistics should be final:

A record of 36-13-4 in 53 games (sixth-most wins in the league)

A goal-against average of 2.07 (first in the league among goalies with at least 50 games played)

A save percentage of .935 (also first in the league among goalies with at least 50 games played; in addition, this is the third-highest mark in league history among goalies to play at least 50 games in a season, trailing only Tim Thomas in 2010-11 and Dominik Hasek in 1998-99)

A goals-saved-above-expected (GSAx) total of 37.24, per Evolving Hockey (first in the league, not only for this season, but also in the past five seasons combined)

Trouba, Goodrow, and Strome Also Win Awards

Meanwhile, Jacob Trouba and Barclay Goodrow have shared for the Players’ Player Award, as their Ranger teammates recognized their hard-working efforts throughout the year. Trouba has set a career high with 11 goals to this point, while Goodrow has proven to be a valuable role player in his first year with the Blueshirts, managing to also set career highs in goals (13) and assists (20).

Two Players' Players are always better than one. ✌️



Congrats, @JacobTrouba and @bgoodrow23!

Lastly, Ryan Strome is taking home the Good Guy Award, as voted by the media for his thoughtful, detailed responses.