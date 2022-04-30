New York Rangers Recall Seven Players from Hartford

The New York Rangers are going to the playoffs, in case you haven’t heard, and in preparation for their opening round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins the Blueshirts have made some callups.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have recalled forwards Tim Gettinger + Lauri Pajuniemi, defensemen Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, Nils Lundkvist + Jarred Tinordi, and goaltender Keith Kinkaid.



Full details ⬇️ https://t.co/PqEyekf4N3 — x - New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 30, 2022

The taxi squad or “black aces” as they are commonly referred to, exists to provide healthy bodies for between game practices and just in case a regular gets hurt. For the Rangers, their squad includes two forwards, four defensemen, and an extra goalie. Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi are the reinforcements up front for New York, Gettinger is the more veteran of the two with 16 career games in the NHL and almost 200 AHL games under his belt. Pajuniemi enjoyed his first pro season in North America where he put up 13 goals and 26 points in 51 games for the Wolf Pack.

On the back end, the Rangers recalled three of their rather deep stable of young defenders in Nils Lundkvist, Zac Jones, and Matthew Robertson with both Jones and Lundkvist getting notable minutes for the New York Rangers this season. Along with the three youngsters, Opening Night 3rd Pairing Defender Jarrod Tinordi returns to New York to definitely say that he helped.

Finally, the netminders get some support in the form of AHL veteran, sometime NHLer, and Very Online Keith Kinkaid. If Kinkaid sees any playing time outside of taking shots during practice between games then something has gone horribly awry.