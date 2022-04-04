Bantering Points: 4/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: PHI 3*, NYR 3 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: After struggling to solve Martin Jones for a majority for the game, the Rangers rallied from a third period deficit to force overtime and play to a draw after 65:00 (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that for all the change surrounding the Blueshirts recently, the team’s top two defensive pairs have been a source of stability (NY Post)
- Walker also saw Justin Braun draw into the lineup for only the second time since his arrival at the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks writes that in spite of New York’s deadline acquisitions playing well, the team won’t be going anywhere unless Igor Shesterkin can round back into form (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s contest (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Todd Little recaps the Florida Panthers’ 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres that enabled them to be the first team to a clinch a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Litter Box Cats)
- James O’Brien rounds up the news from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Travis Yost breaks down the offensive renaissance the NHL is currently experiencing (TSN)
Loading comments...