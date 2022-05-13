Bantering Points: 5/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks argues that another rough start out of Igor Shesterkin will require a quick hook out of Gerard Gallant (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker heard from Jacob Trouba about the not so warm reception he’s expecting to hear from the home crowd in Pittsburgh tonight (NY Post)
- Peter Botte relays word that Tyler Motte joined the team at practice yesterday and could be available for tonight’s game (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that although the league opted against imposing supplemental discipline against Trouba for his hit on Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh’s start center might still miss tonight’s game (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel highlighted Ryan Lindgren’s return to the ice last game as a possible momentum shifter in this series (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- The NHL has opted to stagger the starts of Saturday’s trio of Game 7’s, with puck drops scheduled for 4:30, 7:00, and 10:00 PM (Sportsnet)
