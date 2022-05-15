2022 Playoffs: First Round, Game #7: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

It all comes down to this.

After rallying from a 3-1 deficit by winning Games 5 and 6, the Rangers have forced a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The winner will advance to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division Finals while the loser’s season is over.

If the Blueshirts want to win, avoiding repeats of the starts they’ve gotten off two the previous two games would go a long way towards accomplishing that. Gerard Gallant’s squad has fallen into 2-0 holes before rallying en route to wins in the last two games, but the Rangers would be well served to play from ahead in a game against the group of seasoned veterans Pittsburgh has.

Player to Watch: Adam Fox

To win in the playoffs, your best players need to play their best. Arguably the Blueshirts’ best player outside of the crease, Fox has made has impact felt over the course of New York’s rally from 3-1 down. He scored the team’s first goal in Game 5 to electrify Madison Square Garden before following that up with four assists in Game 6. If the Blueshirts want to extend their season beyond tonight, Fox will need to be at his best.

Enjoy the game!