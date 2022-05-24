Handy Dandy Playoff Notebook: Win Another One on Home Ice

- I am not saying there’s a connection, but I used a picture of Tyler Motte for the last edition of the Handy Dandy Playoff notebook... and he ended up scoring a much needed insurance goal for the New York Rangers.
- Chris Kreider had an opportunity to score, but he hit the goalpost, and the crowd collectively gasped, but luckily Motte ended up finding the back of the net.
- The Rangers bounced back with a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 3-1, and it saw Gerard Gallant create new lines... only for him to revert to familiarity at the end of the second period and for the third period. That said, Gallant did say he’s consider some changes to his lines for Game 4, but they won’t be the combinations we saw in Game 3.
#NYR coach Gerard Gallant said he doesn’t think he’ll go with the top-9 combinations he had to start Game 3, “I think there will be some changes.”— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 23, 2022
“But I’m not 100% sure,” he said. “We’ll look at things today and make sure everybody’s healthy.”
- In other things Gallant said, the Rangers’ bench boss was less than thrilled with the shenanigans in the dying seconds of the game.
Gerard Gallant does not have the time or patience for Tony DeAngelo, it seems. Appears to tell him to 'shut the fuck up' pic.twitter.com/jV6ET31xH9— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 22, 2022
GG on the postgame stuff involving DeAngelo: "I wasn't happy w/ the bullshit at the end of the game that they initiated. We didn't do that when the games were close. They want to put their guys on, that's fine. If they want to play like that, we got the guys that can match that."— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) May 22, 2022
More GG: "I don't like it at the end of the game. The game's over. We still got four games to go with those guy. They're not sending any message. We got the guy that can handle all their guys if we want to."— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) May 22, 2022
I assume he means Ryan Reaves... #NYR https://t.co/zQKanGcrV0
- The Rangers have an opportunity to tie the series if they win Game 4, so truthfully I don’t expect there to be many fireworks.
- I can see Carolina trying to bait the Rangers into doing something, but it would be foolish for them to instigate against the Hurricanes. A win vs. Carolina would make it a best 2 out of 3 series, with New York needing to find a way to win a game on the road to advance.
- The most ideal scenario would be winning three in a row to close things out on home ice, and given how the series has gone to this point, the Game 1 loss stings just a bit more. But once again, it is important to take things one at a time.
- As for Game 3... it was nice to see the good players play good. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored much needed goals, and it felt like weights were lifted off their shoulders.
- That said, Carolina pushed hard toward the end of the game, and Igor Shesterkin was up to the task to keep the Rangers in the game.
✍️ Scoring Chances Report. Game #3 @NYRangers vs @Canes #NYR— Stephen Valiquette (@VallysView) May 23, 2022
Data Courtesy of @csahockey pic.twitter.com/pHHYtE2M0o
- Despite having such a strong performance vs. Carolina, one thing that was on Shesterkin’s mind during the postgame was the goal he gave up to Nino Niederreiter.
Igor has a message he wanted delivered:— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) May 22, 2022
"I would like to thank the fans for the energy they provided. They supported me, even though I kind of let them down in that one spot. But the energy at MSG is always great. They're always charged up."#NYR
- The goal was certainly a weak one that he’d normally stop 99 out of 100 times, but it just speaks to his competitiveness and attention to detail that even after such an amazing performance that’s what he chose to focus on. It is very familiar...
dé·jà vu— HockeyStatMiner (@HockeyStatMiner) May 23, 2022
/ˌdāZHä ˈvo͞o/
noun
a feeling of having already experienced the present situation.
"a feeling of déjà vu" pic.twitter.com/mWmBw5ud6v
- And for that reason... the Rangers need to take full advantage of what they have going for them. Carolina has shown that they are a team that can be beaten, and the Rangers have an opportunity to learn from what went wrong in the series vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- It took a lot of energy, luck, and bounces for the Rangers to complete the comeback from 3-1, and the odds of them doing that again would seem slim.
- The Rangers still haven’t had that complete game of the playoffs yet, Game 1 was close, and Game 4 represents to an opportunity to keep the momentum in their favor going. I’ll be interested to see what lines Gallant has in mind, because the current strategy of trying so survive playing low event hockey is quite a risky proposition.
- The Hurricanes got into trouble vs. Boston by taking too many penalties. There hasn’t been a game yet in which the Rangers’ power play has gone off for a bunch of goals, and in the event fireworks do fly as a carry over of Game 3, they better capitalize.
- Tonight is another big opportunity for a young Rangers team in their first trip to playoffs in five years. A chance to keep momentum moving in a positive direction, and a chance to tie the series before heading back to Carolina. Let’s see if the Rangers are up to the challenge.
