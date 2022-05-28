Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 6: Rangers Force Game 7 in 5-2 Win

The MSG seats were packed as, yet again, Rangers fans were faced with potentially the last game of the season. John Brancy with the mic for the anthem, Baba O’Riley flowing through the speakers, the same socks you wore four nights ago...We pulled out all the cliches and superstitions to try and force a game seven again. And we did.

Just before puck drop, it became apparent that Barclay Goodrow would make his playoff debut taking Kevin Rooney’s place. With the ‘kid line’ of Kakko, Lafreniere, and Chytil being reunited as well, all signs pointed to good things for the Blueshirts. Tonight just felt right, like it wasn’t supposed to be the end. Not yet.

1st Period

NYR: Tyler Motte (3) - Unassisted - 7:22

In the first three minutes of the game, the Rangers already looked to be playing better than the entirety of Game 5, and despite still falling behind in shots to Carolina, Motte gets the Rangers ahead early with an easy wrist shot from right in front.

NYR: Mika Zibanejad (7) - Adam Fox (11) & Igor Shesterkin (2) PPG - 9:51

After a penalty to Brendan Smith for high sticking on Lafreniere, Mika does what Mika does and gets his fourth goal in four games to make it 2-0 halfway through the first period. There was simply no stopping him from the net on this one.

Oh yeah, Igor got his second assist of the playoffs here too.

2nd Period

NYR: Filip Chytil (3) - Adam Fox (12) - 3:24

Early in the second period, Filip Chytil misses his big chance on a 2-on-1 but is able to get int back and extend the Rangers lead to 3-0. As a result, the Hurricanes pulled Antti Raanta and gave Pyotr Kochetkov his series debut in an attempt to shift some momentum.

Filip Chytil misses on a 2-on-1, but redeems himself later that shift. 3-0 #NYR, goalie change for the Canes. pic.twitter.com/IFtvw7x8gJ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 29, 2022

CAR: Brady Skjei (1) - Seth Jarvis (4) & Sebastian Aho (6) - 5:05

Former Ranger, Brady Skjei was able to get the Hurricanes on the board just a few minutes later with a light wrister from the top of the circles. It was a rather quiet goal but it did enough to break the shutout.

NYR: Filip Chytil (4) - Igor Shesterkin (3) & Alexis Lafreniere (4) - 6:47

Soon after that, Chytil got his second goal of the game which was assisted by goaltender, Igor Shesterkin getting his second assist of the game. Yes, Igor at this point had two assists on the game. This gave the Rangers a three goal lead for the second time this game.

Chytil nets his second of the game with a backhand goal. #NYR take a 4-1 lead pic.twitter.com/ZZGbGiKcWY — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 29, 2022

CAR: Vincent Trocheck (5) - Brady Skjei (2) & Martin Necas (5) - 12:47

Momentum did seem to shift into Carolina’s favor after the goalie change, specifically Brady Skjei who put in a lot of work for the assist on this goal by Trocheck to get the Canes another goal.

Things got a little chippy after this, DeAngelo finding himself in the middle of a scrum. Chris Kreider ended up in the penalty box for hooking, leaving a lot of pressure on the Rangers defense. As time expired on that penalty, Carolina immediately got another power play as Shesterkin stepped out of the crease to shove Seth Jarvis down. Charged with interference, Kakko sat for him as the Rangers went to work to kill back-to-back penalties.

3rd Period

The third period moved with intensity and quickness right away. A handful of penalties handed out on both sides within the first eight minutes resulted in some chippy plays but with a two-man advantage, Artemiy Panarin awoke.

NYR: Artemiy Panarin (4) - Chris Kreider (3) & Ryan Strome (7) PPG - 7:43

After being almost invisible on the ice for most of this series and this game, Panarin shows up with an insurance goal on the power play to make it 5-2.

Artemiy Panarin scores a 5-on-3 power play goal on his first shot on goal of the night. 5-2 #NYR pic.twitter.com/LTLsYtMSeq — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 29, 2022

It didn’t take too long for more penalties to be handed out after lots of pushing and shoving at every available moment. Tony DeAngelo was greeted with one of the loudest chants I’ve heard this series after taking a shocking unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a very late shot on goal after the whistle that Trouba attempted to make him pay for.

From there it seemed like the crowd only got louder as the clock ticked down. The final score would be 5-2, and these teams will head back to Raleigh for another game seven showdown on Monday night.

Both teams overwhelmingly playing better at home, this will be the toughest challenge for the Rangers yet but they’re well passed the point of where everyone believed they would be, they’ve come from behind the entire time during these playoffs, and frankly, I’d be more scared to play a team with nothing left to lose.