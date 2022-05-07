Bantering Points: 5/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears highlights the strong play the Blueshirts have gotten out of Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, and Alexis Lafreniere thus far (NY Post)
- Peter Botte relays word that Casey DeSmith will miss the remainder of this series, and Louis Domingue is slated to start the rest of the way (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that New York will have to go without Barlcay Goodrow’s services on an indefinite basis following his Game 1 injury (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple chatted with former goalie$ that played multiple overtime playoff game$ in order to get a $en$e of the challenge$ ahead of Igor $he$terkin (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- A pane of glass was pushed out of the penalty box by fans and onto the rink attendant working in the box during Game 3 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins series at TD Garden, and the attendant had to be stretched out of the rink (TSN)
- Gary Bettman stated that although the NHL has cut all business ties with Russia in the wake of their invasion of Ukraine, Russian players will be draft eligible as usual in the 2022 Entry Draft (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien ponders whether or not the New York Islanders’ performance this season was a blip on the radar or if it marked the end of their window of championship contention (NBC Sports)
