Bantering Points: 5/9/22

Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Adam Fox about the adjustments he’s had to make after Ryan Lindgren’s injury thrust Justin Braun into the role of Fox’s defensive partner (Newsday)
- Mollie Walker highlights Braun’s playoff experience and the value he’s brought in that regard to a Rangers team full of players lacking in that department (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears notes that even after Braden Schneider’s horrific mistake that led to Pittsburgh’s fourth goal on Saturday, he will remain in the lineup and look to bounce back tonight in Game 4 (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks writes that although the Blueshirts are in a tough spot right now, one win is all it takes to change the narrative of the series (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the series thus far (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Emily Sadler gives her takeaways from the pair of afternoon playoff games yesterday (Sportsnet)
- Mary Omatiga reminisces on the ten longest games in Stanley Cup Playoffs history (NBC Sports)
