2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game #6: New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Open Thread

Having seen their 2-0 series lead turn into a 3-2 deficit on the heels of three consecutive losses, the Blueshirts’ season could end tonight. The Prince of Wales Trophy awarded to the Eastern Conference champions is in the building tonight, and one more win of the Lightning will earn them that trophy and the celebration that comes with it. The Rangers will do everything in their power to make sure that trophy doesn’t make its way to the ice tonight, as they’ll look to force a Game 7 back on Broadway with a win at Amalie Arena.

For those of you looking for reasons for optimism, the Lightning have held a 3-2 series lead in each of their five Conference Finals appearances dating back to 2015. In those Game 6’s, they’ve gone 1-4, with the only victory coming in the playoff bubble in Edmonton in 2020. Although we all remember how the 2015 playoffs ended for New York, they staged off elimination with a strong 7-3 victory in Game 6 of that series before setting the stage for a winner take all affair at MSG. These Rangers will look to replicate the Game 6 performance of those Rangers.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

A topic of discussion following Game 5 was the lack of ice time that Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko received. While the line has been New York’s best unit in terms of generating offense, they could use more finishing and Lafreniere needs to step up. Currently riding a 14 game goalless drought, Lafreniere has been active in the line’s success, but hasn’t been the one scoring on an individual level. This is the biggest game of Lafreniere’s young career, so look for him to step up tonight.

Enjoy the game!