Report: Rangers Agree To One Year Contract With Vitali Kravtsov

After seeing their 2021-22 campaign come to a close last night, the Rangers’ focus has already turned to getting ready for the 2022-23 season. With a laundry list’s worth of decisions to be made before free agency begins on July 13th, Chris Drury has reportedly began the offseason with an internal signing:

Per Vitali Kravtsov’s agency and Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers have brought Kravtsov back into the fold with a one year, $875,000 contract. Kravtsov was a restricted free agent following the expiration of his entry level contract in a year he was slated to be a major part of New York’s youth movement. Instead, the Rangers opted to send Kravtsov to AHL Hartford at the end of training camp, Kravtsov refused the assignment, and returned to KHL Traktor where he posted a 6-7-13 stat line in 19 games.

Kravtsov requested a trade shortly after his initial demotion, so whether the contract is a sign that tensions between him and the Rangers have eased, or if facilitating a trade would be easier with him under contract, is up for debate. Either way, Kravtsov is now under contract for next season, and the Rangers’ offseason has officially begun.