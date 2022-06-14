Rangers Announce Jessica Campbell as Coach for 2022 Development Camp

This afternoon the New York Rangers announced an addition to their player development team; former CWHL and Team Canada star Jesse Campbell will serve as a coach for the Rangers’ 2022 development camp this summer.

OFFICIAL: Jessica Campbell (@boof_campbell) will serve as a coach during the 2022 #NYR Development Camp, set to take place later this summer.



Jessica Campbell was a member of the Calgary Inferno for three seasons in the CWHL, helping the Inferno capture the Clarkson Cup in 2016. Campbell was also a mainstay for Team Canada’s U-18 teams throughout the 2010s capturing a gold medal and tournament MVP at the U-18 World Junior Championships. Most recently, Jessica Campbell became the first woman to join the coaching staff of a national team when she served as an assistant for Team Germany at this year’s World Championships. Campbell spent this past season in the USHL, working with the Tri-City Storm to develop their Windy City Girls Hockey Program.

This is Campbell’s first opportunity with a NHL team and hopefully it leads to a larger, more prominent role with the organization.