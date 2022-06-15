Bantering Points: 6/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights the potential growth of Alexis Lafreniere, Braden Schneider, and the rest of the team’s young players as a critical factor for their future championship hopes (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears points out that even with a few days to process with Blueshirts’ elimination, Chris Kreider was still visibly emotional at his breakup day media availability (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson lists five questions facing the Rangers as they enter the offseason (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered more takeaways from New York’s breakup day (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple examine$ the item$ at the top of the to do li$t as the team $tart$ preparing for the 2022-23 campaign (The Athletic)
- Media Availability: Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren,(7:22) Jacob Trouba,(7:26) and Barclay Goodrow (6:15) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz reports that the Vegas Golden Knights have hired former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to serve as the 3rd head coach in franchise history (NBC Sports)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Carter Hutton announced his retirement from hockey at age 36 (TSN)
Loading comments...