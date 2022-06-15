 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 6/15/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz reports that the Vegas Golden Knights have hired former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to serve as the 3rd head coach in franchise history (NBC Sports)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Carter Hutton announced his retirement from hockey at age 36 (TSN)

