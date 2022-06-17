 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 6/17/22

By Jack McKenna
Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears notes that Sammy Blais’ re-signing is the latest domino to fall in an offseason filled to the brim with key decisions (NY Post)
  • Arthur $taple relay$ word on the free agent$ the Ranger$ have yet to make a deci$ion on (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Ryan Quigley reports that the Philadelphia Flyers have named John Tortorella as their next head coaching, succeeding Alain Vigneault for the second time in his career (Broad Street Hockey)
  • The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the contract of Shea Weber (TSN)
  • James O’Brien hears that, as was widely expected, the salary cap for the 2022-23 campaign has officially been sit at $82.5 million (NBC Sports)
  • Bill Haslam, a former Tennessee governor and brother of Cleveland Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam, has reportedly purchased the Nashville Predators (Sportsnet)

