Bantering Points: 6/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears notes that Sammy Blais’ re-signing is the latest domino to fall in an offseason filled to the brim with key decisions (NY Post)
- Arthur $taple relay$ word on the free agent$ the Ranger$ have yet to make a deci$ion on (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Ryan Quigley reports that the Philadelphia Flyers have named John Tortorella as their next head coaching, succeeding Alain Vigneault for the second time in his career (Broad Street Hockey)
- The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the contract of Shea Weber (TSN)
- James O’Brien hears that, as was widely expected, the salary cap for the 2022-23 campaign has officially been sit at $82.5 million (NBC Sports)
- Bill Haslam, a former Tennessee governor and brother of Cleveland Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam, has reportedly purchased the Nashville Predators (Sportsnet)
