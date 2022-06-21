NHL Awards: Chris Drury GM of the Year Nominee and Adam Fox Norris Votes

To cap off an exciting night that saw the Rangers’ star netminder take home some new hardware, we learned Chris Drury in his first season as an NHL GM has been nominated for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Whether you think he deserves this or not, it needs to be said that Drury did indeed make some moves that completed the chemistry of this team and his trade deadline additions were a master class in shoring up roster weaknesses. Drury joins the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche GMs Julien Brisebois and Joe Sakic as the three finalists for this award. The winner will be announced on the first day of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7th.

The biggest congratulations, Dru! pic.twitter.com/0LBuDDDpON — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 21, 2022

Last but not least, while he may not be getting the recognition we all know he deserves, Adam Fox did stand tall as fifth overall in Norris Trophy voting.

Norris was closer than I thought. Josi got more first place votes, but finished in 2nd. pic.twitter.com/CmU63JuQ47 — Tom Urtz Jr. (@TomUrtzJr) June 21, 2022

The consistent presence of Fox’s name in the discussions of the best defenseman in the league validates what most of us know, that Adam Fox is and will be one of the best defensemen in the league for some time.