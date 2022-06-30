 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rangers Reacts Survey: How Should The Rangers Address No. 2 Center Position?

By Kyle Thele and Tom Urtz Jr
/ new
Minnesota Wild v New York Rangers Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Rangers fans and fans across the country.

The offseason is here and we’ve already seen a few teams make some moves. The New York Rangers are a team that’s expected to make some moves this summer, primarily at the center position.

However, there are quite a few options the team could consider, and for that reason we are interested in your feedback.

Feel free to continue the conversation in the comments below, and look out for another post soon sharing the results.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...