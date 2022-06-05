2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game #3: New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Open Thread

The Eastern Conference Finals have shifted back to a familiar venue. As was the case in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning will welcome an opponent into Amalie Arena as the battle for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals continues. However, today’s game will represent the face time the Lightning are staring down a 2-0 series deficit coming back home, and it’s the Rangers who handed them that pair of losses.

Game 2 was a contest that saw multiple streaks come to an end. The Lightning lost consecutive playoff games for the first time since 2019. The Blueshirts took the first two games of a playoff series for the first time since 2014, with those games happening in New York for the first time since 1994. None of that matters at the moment, however. A win for New York will give them a commanding 3-0 series lead and put them on the verge of a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. A loss, and the Lightning will cut the series to 2-1, with a chance to even things up on Tuesday night.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

Goodrow was a member of the Lightning for each of their previous two championship runs, but now finds himself on the visitors side of Amalie Arena. Goodrow’s return for Game 6 against Carolina kick started a four game winning streak for the Rangers that they’re still in the midst of. One should expect today’s contest to be another tight checking game similar to Friday’s affair, so expect to see plenty of Goodrow throughout the afternoon.

Enjoy the game!