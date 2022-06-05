Bantering Points: 6/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears relays word that Brayden Point has already been ruled out for today’s contest (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights Ryan Lindgren’s continued grind through the lower body injury he’s played with for the majority of the playoffs (Newsday)
- Stephenson also heard from Gerard Gallant about the role momentum has played in his squad’s strong play as of late (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano discusses how the Blueshirts have plenty of reasons to be confident as the scene shifts to Tampa, but that confidence can disappear in short order if things go awry (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Jim Parsons examines the not so crazy scenario that could see Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane end up back on the San Jose Sharks (The Hockey Writers)
- The Colorado Avalanche earned a 3-2 victory over the Oilers to gain a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...