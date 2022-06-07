2022 Eastern Conference Finals Game #4: New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Open Thread

In the wake of their heartbreaking Game 3 loss, the Rangers will look to put that game behind them tonight and make the most of their second opportunity to win a third game in these Eastern Conference Finals. After ceding 51 shots on goal on Sunday afternoon, the Blueshirts are in desperate need of a stronger defensive effort tonight. After leaving midway through Game 3 and not returning due to a lower body injury, Ryan Strome is out tonight.

Player to Watch: Andrew Copp

Copp is among the team’s forwards that will need to step up with Strome on the sidelines. The Rangers’ spot in the Conference Final has assured that Copp’s acquisition will cost them their first round pick in the 2022 Entry Draft. After finding the back of the net in each of the first three games of the team’s playoff run, Copp has only scored three goals in 14 games since, and two of those have been empty net tallies. Look for Copp to have a strong performance tonight.

Enjoy the game!