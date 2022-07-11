Rangers Extend Qualifying Offers to Kaapo Kakko, Libor Hajek, Austin Rueschhoff, and Tim Gettinger

The New York Rangers are extending qualifying offers to four players, with the biggest name being Kaapo Kakko.

#NYR say they have extended qualifying offers to Kakko, Hajek, Gettinger and Reuschhoff. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) July 11, 2022

Kakko was a given as the two sides work to finalize a bridge deal. Hajek is certainly interesting. Gettinger and Reuschhoff are two big boys who will be in Hartford. By process of elimination, based on the names listed above, the Rangers also chose not to extend qualifying offers to Tyler Wall, Justin Richards, Ty Ronning, or Jake Elmer.

If he ultimately doesn’t come back on a cheaper deal, I don’t expect one for the record, it is unfortunate that things didn’t work out with Tyler Wall. Wall set the UMass Lowell records for wins by a rookie goal, which was previously held by Connor Hellebuyck, and he also set the record for most wins in program history that was previously held by Dwayne Roloson. The potential was there, and maybe he’ll have better luck with a new franchise.

Justin Richards was a two-time National Champion at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and signed with the Rangers as a UDFA, but didn’t show anything all that special in Hartford. He did pick up an assist in his lone NHL game, which is something though.

Ty Ronning was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 draft and had a 61 goal season in the WHL, but wasn’t able to remain as productive in either the AHL. He was always a longshot, and it would have been cool if he found a way to make an impact.

Jake Elmer had an 81 point season in the WHL in 2018-19, greatly aided by playing with Dylan Cozens, and after joining the Rangers system failed to do anything which would have convinced the team to keep him around.

All will become outright UFAs, and join Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Tyler Motte, Kevin Rooney, Frank Vatrano, Greg McKegg, Justin Braun, Keith Kinkaid, Adam Huska, Maxim Letunov, and Nick Merkley as players eligible to test the free agent waters starting this Wednesday.