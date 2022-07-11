Libor Hajek Re-Signs for One Year with the New York Rangers

After the New York Rangers announced that they extended Qualifying Offers to four Restricted Free Agents, one of that quartet chose to sign a one-year extension. Defender Libor Hajek has reportedly re-signed with the New York Rangers for one year at $800,000.

Libor Hajek #NYR

1 year / 1-way extension

$800,000



The deal buys the Rangers 1 RFA Arb year.https://t.co/3nYSaaE3az — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 11, 2022

Hajek has had an up and down time in New York after being acquired by the Rangers from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2018 Trade Deadline. This past season, Hajek played in just 17 games and picked up a single assist during that time. The one-year deal buys out one more RFA season, giving the Rangers an extra year of control before Hajek can hit the unrestricted free agent market. While it was surprising to see the Ranger extend the Qualifying Offer in the first place to Hajek in the first place, it makes to get these smaller deals done quickly to help get a better sense of what they have to work with overall as the hockey world hurtles towards free agency in just two days.