New York Rangers Sign Adam Sykora to ELC

As the New York Rangers’ development camp wrapped up this morning, the team announced that Adam Sykora, drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (63rd overall), signed his entry-level contract.

Sykora is still just 17 years old, so do not expect him to be suiting up for the Hartford Wolf Pack anytime soon.

This season he tallied a line of 10-7-17 in 46 regular season games for HK Nitra, and 2-3-5 in 19 playoff games. He also represented his country at the World Championships where he tallied two goals and an assist in six games.

Getting the Slovak winger signed to his three-year ELC deal starts the clock on him turning pro after a couple of years of seasoning in the Slovak Extraleague. According to reports, Sykora had an impressive development camp for the Blueshirts and can build on that momentum heading into the European season.