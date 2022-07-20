Bantering Points: 7/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker discusses Jaroslav Halak, Louis Domingue, and the paths the pair of goaltenders took that led them to the Blueshirts’ organization (NY Post)
- Walker also highlighted Will Cuylle as a forward to watch when training camp begins and the battles for roster spots get underway (NY Post)
- Tom Castro reminisces on the Rangers previous top 10 draft selections and the relative struggles they encountered during their careers (The Hockey Writers)
- Giovanni Siciliano looks back on the trade that brought Mika Zibanejad to New York (The Hockey Writers)
- Adam Gretz notes that even after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Blueshirts will have plenty of questions to answer as they embark on the 2022-23 campaign (NBC Sports)
Around the NHL:
- Veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera announced his retirement from the league (Sportsnet)
- Eddie Olczyk will leave his position as the color commentator of the Chicago Blackhawks broadcasts to take over the color role for the Seattle Kraken (TSN)
Loading comments...