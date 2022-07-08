New York Rangers Select Bryce McConnell-Barker 97th overall

After taking a winger with their first pick on the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Rangers add a center to the prospect pool as they close out the third round by nabbing 6’1 left-shot center Bryce McConnell-Barker from the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL. In his first year playing Major Junior, the 18 year old center scored 23 goals and 49 points in 68 games for the Greyhounds.

Here we go, Bryce. pic.twitter.com/H8sCNhk7Sf — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 8, 2022

McConnell-Barker fills a desperate need down the middle in the Rangers pipeline and will take a few years to properly develop and mature before coming to Broadway.

The Rangers next pick at 111th in the 4th round.