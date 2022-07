With their third pick of the day the Rangers drafted Noah Laba with the 111th overall.

Noah Laba ➡️ New York pic.twitter.com/RWZNwJWnlE — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 8, 2022

Another center (surprise, surprise), he played for the Lincoln Stars in the USHL. Laba was an overager, entering the draft for the second time. He is committed to play for Colgate University this fall.

The Rangers next pick is 159th overall in the 5th round.