Three NYR Prospects to Play for Canada at 2022 WJC

With take two of the 2022 World Junior Championship right around the corner, countries are beginning to announce their rosters. Shortly ago, Team Canada released theirs and it appears this time, Brennan Othmann made the cut.

In late 2021, while Team Canada was absolutely stacked with top draft picks, their decision to leave Othmann off the roster left a few folks scratching their heads. Of course, Othmann may not have the name-brand recognition that certain other forwards have on the roster, but he was in the midst of a historic goal-scoring season with very little help from other players on the Flint Firebirds.

The IIHF should be commended for their efforts in putting together a second attempt for this tournament, but with it starting near the middle of August we will see a few NHL teams withhold their top prospects that they’d anticipate having a real shot at their roster. Most training camps will start in late September, but the concern of injury before the season begins is a legitimate fear. Every GM around the league remembers what happened to Kirby Dach. However, in a roundabout way this can be perceived as great news for Rangers fans because some big names are no longer listed, Othmann was able to make the roster and will have the opportunity to showcase his skills on one of the biggest stages a prospect will find.

Cuylle and Othmann may find themselves with important roles, as Canada could look to them to score goals. It remains to be seen what role Garand will have with the team. He may split time with Sebastian Cossa, who many consider to be one of the best goalie prospects in the world, but Garand has earned his dues backing up Levi in the year prior, and then went on to have a phenomenal season where he took home the hardware for best goalie in the CHL. There is little else Garand can do to prove himself. We’ll have more updates as other rosters are announced and the tournament date gets a little closer.