Bantering Points: 8/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks goes in-depth on how Jacob Trouba ended up becoming New York’s 28th captain in franchise history (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano also wrote a piece on Trouba’s ascent from splashy offseason addition to the Blueshirts’ captaincy (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Max Pacioretty will be out for six months following surgery to repair a torn achilles (TSN)
- The Boston Bruins agreed to one year, 35+ contracts with forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (NBC Sports)
- Josh Beneteau breaks down the World Junior Championships that were rescheduled from the turn of the calendar year due to a COVID-19 outbreak and are set to begin once again (Sportsnet)
