Bantering Points: 8/10/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks goes in-depth on how Jacob Trouba ended up becoming New York’s 28th captain in franchise history (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano also wrote a piece on Trouba’s ascent from splashy offseason addition to the Blueshirts’ captaincy (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Max Pacioretty will be out for six months following surgery to repair a torn achilles (TSN)
  • The Boston Bruins agreed to one year, 35+ contracts with forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (NBC Sports)
  • Josh Beneteau breaks down the World Junior Championships that were rescheduled from the turn of the calendar year due to a COVID-19 outbreak and are set to begin once again (Sportsnet)

