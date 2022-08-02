Bantering Points: 8/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brian Abate highlights Kaapo Kakko as a player who will need to step up in a major way if the Rangers are to improve in 2022-23 (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple chatted with Alexi$ Lafreniere about his $ophomore $ea$on a$ a pro, hi$ expectation$ moving forward, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Travis Yost examines the left wing depth charts across the league and ranks them accordingly (TSN)
- Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has reportedly left his native Russia and is expected to return to the United States today (Sportsnet)
