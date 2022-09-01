Bantering Points: 9/1/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Vincent Mercogliano ranks Will Cuylle as the #3 prospect in the Blueshirts’ farm system (LoHud)
- Tom Castro believes that it would behoove the Rangers for Cuylle to earn a spot in the opening night lineup (The Hockey Writers)
- Scott Blair lists the top 20 goal scorers in franchise history (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Mike Harrington reports that the Buffalo Sabres will be bringing back their black and red “goat head” uniforms worn around the turn of the century as an alternate jersey for the 2022-23 campaign (The Buffalo News)
- Rory Boylen highlights one team in each division that could see major improvements, and another in store for a fall back to Earth (Sportsnet)
- The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations (TSN)
- Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan signed a contract extension that ties him to the team until the end of the 2026-27 campaign (NBC Sports)
