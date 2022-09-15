 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 9/15/22

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker poses some major questions facing New York’s top prospects attending development camp (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson went in-depth on Zac Jones, who chose to attend development camp for extra reps ahead of the team’s main training camp (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano examines where Jones stands in the battle for the third pairing left defense position (LoHud)
  • Arthur Staple asks a question of every NHL player the Rangers will be bringing to camp (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • The St. Louis Blues agreed to an eight year, $65 million contract extension with forward Jordan Kyrou (NBC Sports)
  • The Chicago Blackhawks announced their intent to retire #81 in honor of Marian Hossa on November 20th prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Sportsnet)
  • Tyler Motte’s time on Broadway has officially come to an end, as the veteran forward signed a one year, $1.35 million contract with the Ottawa Senators (ESPN)

