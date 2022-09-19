New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars

The New York Rangers have traded Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars.

The conditions on the first round pick are as such as confirmed by Larry Brooks.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from Dallas in exchange for defenseman Nils Lundkvist. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 20, 2022

This is a solid return that could ultimately become a really good return for the Rangers, especially when you consider that the Dallas Stars are a team that could very well end up on the playoff bubble. That means there’s a chance the Blueshirts could end up getting the 11th pick if things don’t go well for the Stars this season. If not it rolls over to the 2024 draft with no string attached.

The second element of the trade is a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick in the deal per The Athletic.

The conditions on that pick are as follows.

Full trade details, per a person with knowledge of the deal:

DAL receives

— D Nils Lundkvist



NYR receives

— 2023 first (if top 10, becomes unprotected 2024 first)

— 2025 fourth (becomes 2025 third if Lundkvist has 55 total points in the next two seasons) — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) September 20, 2022

That said, the meat of this deal is a first-rounder which could ultimately be something the team uses as an asset at the trade deadline. The loss of a promising prospect like Lundkvist stings, but this is a very decent return given the circumstances.