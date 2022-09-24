Bantering Points: 9/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that in spite of sitting out of the scrimmage sessions between practice groups, Barclay Goodrow’s ankle is feeling good enough for him to play once the regular season begins (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Gerard Gallant that Libor Hajek is likely to open the season as the third pairing left defenseman next to Braden Schneider (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from the second day of on-ice training (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff believes that keeping Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Alexis Lafreniere on a line together is the right decision (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Defenseman Anton Stralman will be attending camp with the Boston Bruins on a professional tryout agreement (TSN)
- Justin Bourne poses a question that will need to be answered by each Western Conference team as the 2022-23 campaign kicks off (Sportsnet)
