Bantering Points: 9/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Mika Zibanejad about what he took away from his struggles in the early portion of the 2022 playoffs (NY Post)
- Walker also highlights the players fighting for a roster spot that are expected to skate in tonight’s pre-season game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Bobby Trivigno about what will be the first time he skates in a game for the Blueshirts tonight (Newsday)
- Tom Castro reminisces on Alex Kovalev’s time on Broadway (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Eric Francis dives into the adjustments Calgary Flames’ forward Elias Lindholm has had to make after losing both of his linemates from last season (Sportsnet)
