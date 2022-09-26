 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 9/26/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
NHL: SEP 22 Preseason - Rangers at Islanders Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker chatted with Mika Zibanejad about what he took away from his struggles in the early portion of the 2022 playoffs (NY Post)
  • Walker also highlights the players fighting for a roster spot that are expected to skate in tonight’s pre-season game (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Bobby Trivigno about what will be the first time he skates in a game for the Blueshirts tonight (Newsday)
  • Tom Castro reminisces on Alex Kovalev’s time on Broadway (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Eric Francis dives into the adjustments Calgary Flames’ forward Elias Lindholm has had to make after losing both of his linemates from last season (Sportsnet)

