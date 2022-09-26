Pre-Season Game #1: New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The last time the Rangers were in action, they were skating off the ice at Amalie Arena following a Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning. With their shortest offseason in recent memory in the rear view mirror, there will be hockey at Madison Square Garden tonight.

As per usual, the Rangers are slated to skate in six pre-season games, with home and homes against the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Boston Bruins in order to minimize travel. With the large number of players currently in camp necessitating multiple groups, most of the players skating tonight are unlikely to play in Boston tomorrow.

Player to Watch: Adam Sykora

After sending their first round selection to the Winnipeg Jets in the Andrew Copp trade, the Blueshirts didn’t make a pick at the 2022 Entry Draft until using the 63rd pick on Adam Sykora. Coming out of the Slovakian league, Sykora doesn’t have much of a shot at making the roster this season, and will likely be cut from camp in a presumed round of cuts following tomorrow’s game. This will be the only opportunity to see Sykora in a Rangers sweater until next season, so keep an eye on him tonight.

Enjoy the game!