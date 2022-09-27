Pre-Season Game #2: New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Open Thread

After opening the pre-season with a home victory against the Islanders, the Blueshirts are shipping up to Boston for a clash with the Bruins. With two days off following tonight’s game, a large number of roster cuts are likely to be made soon after tonight’s contest. While most of the players skating tonight didn’t play last night, there are a handful of players on the roster bubble set to dress for a second consecutive night:

New York’s pair of offseason acquistions in goal will be splitting the net tonight. Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start before ceding the net to Louis Domingue later on in the contest.

Player to Watch: Jimmy Vesey

Attending camp on a professional tryout, Vesey made an impact last night by scoring the opening goal on a tough angle shot against Semyon Varlamov. In a fierce competition with the likes of Dryden Hunt, Gustav Rydahl, and Ryan Carpenter for a roster spot, look for another strong effort out of Vesey as he looks to extend his second stint on Broadway.

