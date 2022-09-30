New York Rangers Assign Brennan Othmann to Flint of OHL, 7 Others to Hartford Wolf Pack

Today the New York Rangers announced more reductions to the training camp roster, with the biggest name cut being Brennan Othmann.

OFFICIAL: #NYR cut Training Camp roster by 8 players: Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, Olof Lindbom, Brandon Scanlin + C.J. Smith are assigned to @WolfPackAHL. Brennan Othmann has been returned to Flint of OHL + Adam Edstrom has been assigned to Rogle BK of SHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 30, 2022

The Rangers’ first round pick from the 2021 NHL Draft is headed back to Flint for another OHL season, and it was really the only thing the team could do. Othmann is not yet eligible for the AHL, and there was no way the Rangers were going to have him on their NHL roster. The surprising thing is that he was sent back now, and that he didn’t at least stay with the team for the remainder of the preseason.

Othmann will turn 20 in January and is coming off a season in which he tallied 50 goals and 97 points in 66 regular season games, and 24 points in 19 playoff games. It will be interesting to see what happens in the OHL, as Othmann handled competition pretty well last season.

Of the names headed to Hartford, Karl Henriksson stands out as someone to keep an eye on. The 21-year-old forward was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft, and he will be making his AHL debut this season.