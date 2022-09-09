Henrik Lundqvist Joins MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in Business Operations Role

Henrik Lundqvist is taking the next step in his professional career off the ice and has officially joined MSG in a newly created role that will see him work for both the sports and entertainment divisions.

Per the official release:

Lundqvist will be involved in numerous areas including representing MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in a variety of partner and sponsorship endeavors, assisting with content development for digital platforms across both companies, growing and strengthening the connection with Rangers alumni, as well as lending his support with the Garden of Dreams Foundation. In addition, Lundqvist will once again be a lead studio analyst on MSG Network throughout the Rangers season.

This seems like a good opportunity for Lundqvist as he adapts to life post playing career, and it gives him a chance to learn about different parts of MSG’s business. The role also feels like a natural progression for him as Lundqvist has previous experience with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, in addition to his his own foundation.

Lundqvist himself describe the role as being the new ambassador of Madison Square Garden, and it sounds like he will also be doing many of the things that the late great Rod Gilbert did.

I’m really excited about this next chapter. See you @thegarden! pic.twitter.com/oyjHVpH62B — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist) September 8, 2022

Also from the release Lundqvist said:

During the past year since I announced my retirement, I have enjoyed the opportunity to explore many different areas of the sports and entertainment industry and I look forward to continuing on that path. At the same time, I am a Ranger at heart, and Madison Square Garden is my home. I am thrilled to continue my relationship with MSG and the Rangers in this exciting, expanded role.

It is unknown if Lundqvist aspires to have a career in hockey operations such as a general manager or president of hockey operations, but getting a start this way isn’t that uncommon. Rick Nash joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019 as a special assistant to Jarmo Kekalainen, and worked on the business side before becoming the team’s director of player development last season.

Lundqvist’s role is different in the sense that he’s not part of the Rangers’ front office, and instead working for MSG corporate, but it wouldn’t be all that shocking if that changes a few years down the line. In any case, good for Henrik that he’s able to remain close to the Rangers as he embarks in the next stage of his professional career, and it is great that he’ll remain a contributor to game coverage on MSG.