New York Rangers Claim Jake Leschyshyn Off Waivers

The New York Rangers have claimed Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights, and in doing so have certainly added a guy to their roster.

The new york rangers, always willing to downgrade the roster https://t.co/Ev1BpDHat3 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) January 11, 2023

There’s not much to say about Leschyshyn, and as I wrote at Knights on Ice when he was placed on waivers, I am shocked he didn’t make it through. As a pro hockey player he has primarily skated in the AHL throughout his career to date. Leschyshyn started the season with Vegas as they were managing some injuries, and in 22 games tallied 0 points. Last season he spent 37 games in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights while posting a line of 14-13-27, and 41 games with Vegas where he tallied 2 goals, 4 assists, and 6 points.

Leschyshyn is 5’11” and 190 pounds, and was a 2nd-rounder in 2017. He had a pretty tame career in the WHL between the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes, and that’s continued. I would be even more shocked if he ended up playing any role of consequence with the Rangers, and given the amount of players routinely available on waivers... it is interesting this is the one New York went out and got. Could he turn into something? Certainly. Will he? Don’t know for sure, but wouldn’t bet on it.