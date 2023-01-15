Rangers Recall Ryan Carpenter, Place Julien Gauthier on Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers have announced that forward Ryan Carpenter is rejoining the team to replace Julien Gauthier who was placed on injured reserve.

#NYR have recalled Ryan Carpenter from @WolfPackAHL. Julien Gauthier (upper body) was placed on IR. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 15, 2023

Gauthier left the game after a collision with Sammy Blais, and it was the second consecutive game in which he left early due to injury.

Sammy Blais and Julien Gauthier with a huge collision pic.twitter.com/KmnH2Gl1Dl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 13, 2023

Carpenter started the season with the Rangers and appeared in 21 games tallying a goal and 2 assists for 3 points. He was assigned to Hartford, and in 15 games since he has 9 goals and 4 assists for 13 points.

Gauthier has found his footing in the bottom six for the Rangers, and he will certainly be missed in the interim. Thus far he’s tallied a career high 6 goals and 9 points in 32 games, and hopefully his injury isn’t something that keeps him sidelined too long.

New York is set to take on the Montreal Canadiens today at Madison Square Garden, and will be in action again on Monday vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus.