Bantering Points: 1/17/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, CBJ 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Blueshirts bounced back from Sunday’s underwhelming loss with a solid effort against Columbus to get right back into the win column (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker caught up with Libor Hajek to discuss his lack of playing time as of late and why he feels his NHL career is currently in a holding pattern (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson doesn’t buy the easy excuse of blaming the Rangers’ poor showings on the power play as of late on Chris Kreider’s absence (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory in Columbus (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

