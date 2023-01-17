Bantering Points: 1/17/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, CBJ 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts bounced back from Sunday’s underwhelming loss with a solid effort against Columbus to get right back into the win column (CBS)
- Mollie Walker caught up with Libor Hajek to discuss his lack of playing time as of late and why he feels his NHL career is currently in a holding pattern (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson doesn’t buy the easy excuse of blaming the Rangers’ poor showings on the power play as of late on Chris Kreider’s absence (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory in Columbus (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Minnesota Wild agreed to a seven year, $49 million contract extension with forward Matt Boldy (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors a near-complete version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltender Robin Lehner has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy (NBC Sports)
